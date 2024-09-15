Rumoured I’m A Celebrity 2024 line up

Ant and Dec will be back in November for the latest series of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here featuring a brand new line up of celebrity campmates.

While no names have been officially confirmed so far, here’s a look at the famous faces rumoured to be heading into the jungle this year…

Tommy Fury Following his split from Molly-Mae Hague, Love Island star and professional boxer Tommy Fury has been named as one of the favourites to enter the I’m A Celebrity jungle this year. Tommy and fiancée Molly-Mae announced their shock separation earlier in 2024 after five years together since meeting on the ITV2 dating show.

Oti Mabuse Former Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse is rumoured to be swapping the dance floor for the jungle in the upcoming series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Oti left Strictly in 2022 after winning the glitterball trophy twice, once with soap star Kelvin Fletcher and again with comedian Bill Bailey. She’s now a judge on Dancing On Ice.

Olivia Attwood Olivia Attwood says she’s hoping to return to I’m A Celebrity after run in 2022 was cut short. The Love Island star and TV personality told The Sun: “The jungle will be getting finished at some point, one thousand per cent. I can’t rest until I’ve finished it.” Olivia was forced to pull out just a day into her original series after a routine medical check.

Alan Halsall Coronation Street’s Alan Halsall is back in the running for this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! The actor, known for playing Tyrone Dobbs on the ITV1 soap for 26 years, had to turn down the 2023 offer due to a knee ligament operation. A TV insider told The Sun Alan was disappointed, and producers missed having a Corrie star in the mix. After a short break from filming to recover, he should be ready for the jungle this year.

GK Barry Grace Keeling, known as YouTube star GK Barry, is reportedly in advanced talks to join the upcoming series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here, after turning down an offer from Strictly Come Dancing earlier this year. According to The Sun, producers are keen to bring the 24-year-old social media sensation on board, seeing her as a perfect fit for the show’s dynamic.

Giovanni Pernice Giovanni Pernice might be heading to the jungle soon with a hefty fee on the table. The dancer, who recently made headlines due to a row with actress Amanda Abbington on Strictly Come Dancing, could be swapping the ballroom for the Australian outback. It’s claimed he could land a £100,000 fee to take part. An insider spilled the beans to MailOnline, saying: “As long as those at the top are satisfied that Giovanni isn’t a bully and didn’t behave inappropriately during Strictly, they will be signing him up.”