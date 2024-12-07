One more campmate has been kicked out of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here in Saturday’s results.

It was Strictly star and Dancing On Ice judge Oti Mabuse who left I’m A Celebrity after receiving the fewest votes from viewers.

She leaves a trio of contestants for Sunday’s I’m A Celebrity final: Coleen Rooney, Danny Jones and Reverend Richard Coles.

Oti Mabuse

Oti is the latest to be voted out after Corrie actor Alan Halsall and social media star GK Barry were voted off on Friday.

On Thursday, both boxing legend Barry McGuigan and reality star Maura Higgins were voted off.

Also eliminated so far are TV presenter Melvin Odoom, singer Tulisa, radio presenter Dean McCullough and Loose Women star Jane Moore.

In tonight’s episode, the day’s highlight was the epic Celebrity Cyclone.

Donning superhero capes and aliases like “The Purple Python” and “Captain Bokke,” the final four faced wind, water, and flying balls in a high-energy trial.

Despite wipeouts and chaos, the team worked together to secure all four stars. Danny declared, “We were genuine superheroes today,” while Richard, initially hesitant, admitted it was one of his favourite moments.

Adding some mischief, Danny completed a secret mission to hide four life-sized toy rangers around camp, successfully winning ice creams for the group. His cheeky antics and the camp’s delight at finding the rangers added a fun twist to the day.

That evening, the campmates shared their final dinner as a group of four, dining on wallaby wings. They reflected on their jungle journey, with Richard noting, “Even the tough stuff, looking back, I’ll have loved it all.” Coleen agreed, saying the smaller group had brought them closer together, while Danny expressed gratitude for the rewarding experience.

To cap off their last night together, Oti played Bon Jovi’s “It’s My Life,” her chosen luxury item, as the group sang and laughed around the campfire.

I’m A Celebrity continues nightly on ITV1 and ITVX with the grand final on Sunday night from 9PM.