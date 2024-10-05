I’m A Celebrity to launch new spin-off show

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is back, and this time, it’s bringing along a new spin-off show.

ITV2 will air a new sister series alongside the main show, giving viewers the inside scoop and behind-the-scenes fun they’ve been missing.

It comes four years after previous spin-off Extra Camp – originally titled I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! NOW! – was axed.

This exciting return comes just in time for the latest jungle adventure, set to air next month on ITV.

The previous all-star companion series, fronted by the likes of Emily Atack, Adam Thomas, and Joel Dommett, was cut from our screens back in 2020.

The latest spin-off will once again serve up all the gossip, drama, and entertainment from the jungle as a new set of celebrities take on the iconic Bushtucker Trials.

A show spokeswoman told The Sun: “Since Extra Camp came off air four years ago the conversation and engagement around I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! continues to grow across all social media platforms.

“This new ITV2 companion show will bring together all those conversations in one place, to give viewers the ultimate IAC destination for all of their news, gossip and behind the scenes fun around TV’s biggest entertainment show.”

Hosts for the new spin-off are to be announced.

As for the main series, the dynamic duo Ant & Dec are back in their iconic hosting roles to guide us through every shocking twist and hilarious turn in the Australian jungle.

This year’s group of brave celebrities are about to leave behind their luxurious lives for a gruelling three weeks in the wilderness, surviving on rice, beans, and the mercy of the public, who will decide their fate in the dreaded trials.

Who will emerge victorious as the new King or Queen of the Jungle?

I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here launches in November on ITV1 and ITVX.