Giovanna Fletcher has spoken about her victory on I'm A Celebrity 2020.

It was author and podcaster Giovanna who won I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here in Friday night's final.

Advertisements

Following her victory, Giovanna spoke to Vick Hope on The Daily Drop on ITV Hub.

Speaking via video link of her win Queen Giovanna said: “No, it hasn’t sunk in. I don’t think it’s going to sink in for a little while. It’s the most bizarre thing ever. We’ve been in a castle for three weeks and now there are people, I’ve got a crown on my head. It doesn’t feel real at all.”

Of how her children will have reacted she said: “I can just imagine their little faces now. I imagine the older two have stayed up and watched. They’re not going to believe it.

"I can already imagine that trials are happening at home. We’re going to be taking inspiration from them and making up games. If they’ve not already. I can imagine snakes being made and all sorts.”

Asked what’s next she said: “Tomorrow back into it all with a bang. Give it a few tantrums and I’ll be wishing to be back in castle life.”

Advertisements

And of how she’ll celebrate she said: “Soon as I’m home I’m just going to have loads of kisses and cuddles and immerse myself back into reality. And just normality, normal life. It feels weird because we don’t know what’s going on in the world.”

Speaking about her favourite parts of camp life she continued: “Everything. I think when you go into it, you don’t know what it’s going to be like and what those 11 other people are going to be like and what they’re going to make of you or anything like that.

"I didn’t expect to have as much fun. It’s been a strange year for everyone and the biggest part was human connection; the hugs, the chats. We got deep and serious sometimes, other times it was just absolutely ridiculous and talking about body parts and ridiculous things. You just never knew what was going to come – and pub night was insane.”

Asked if she feels she’s proved mums are strong she said: “I definitely do. Without mums nothing else is possible. So I feel like I showed that mums can do anything and mostly I hope I made my kids proud. I guess I’ll find that out when I get home.”

With everyone turning to Giovanna she said of who she turned to: “I found it difficult any time home was brought into the equation. I feel like I can compartmentalise in a strange way – this is what I’m doing, I’ve got to make the most of it and have fun because home will still be there when I get out and I’ll love that then – but anytime there were treats from home, that was really tough not getting that.

"But every camp mate, you can turn to anyone. And anyone will give you a hug or a wise and comforting word.

Advertisements

"Vic interestingly, we’ve found that we hug in a really nice way – we hug and sway. That’s our way of hugging and reassuring each other. Just having those hugs has been amazing.”

I’m A Celebrity…The Daily Drop airs on the ITV Hub daily.