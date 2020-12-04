Giovanna Fletcher eats sheep's testicle and bull's penis in I'm A Celebrity trial

Giovanna Fletcher had to eat sheep's testicle and bull's penis in her final I'm A Celebrity 2020 trial.

In tonight's show each of the final three took on a trial in order to win food for one course of the night's final dinner.

Giovanna took on Frightening Feast as her final Trial to try and win stars for camp to provide main meals for the final dinner.

She had to eat fermented duck egg, a cow’s nose, raw fish eye, sheep’s testicle and bull’s penis.

The first 3 stars for main meals, the fourth star for a drink and the fifth and final star for a treat of her choice.

First up was a fermented duck egg to which Dec said “I’ve done this, I’m so sorry, it’s quite bad.”

The edible horrors just kept coming but Giovanna managed to successfully complete the Trial.

Later in camp, Giovanna enjoyed her final meal of bruschetta, fish and chips, apple crumble with custard, red wine and chocolate.

Giovanna is joined in the final with Vernon Kay and Jordan North.

One of the trio will be crowned the first ever King or Queen of the Castle tonight on ITV.

I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV.

New episodes of spin-off I’m A Celebrity... The Daily Drop hosted by Vick Hope will be on the ITV Hub from 6am daily.