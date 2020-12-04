Jordan North covered in snakes in final I'm A Celebrity trial

Jordan North was covered in snakes for his I'm A Celebrity 2020 final trial.

In this evening's show each of the final three took on a personal trial in order to win food for one course of the night's final dinner.

Advertisements

Jordan took on Iron Maiden as his final Trial to try and win stars for camp to provide desserts for the final dinner.

It was an endurance Trial and he had to be locked inside a cage for 10 minutes as snakes joined him. For every 2 minutes he endured he would win a star for camp.

The first 3 stars for desserts, the fourth star for a drink and the fifth and final star for a treat of his choice.

As he was placed in the cage, Jordan said: “Oh god, it’s a snake. Happy place. Happy place! I’m going to be drinking gin with Bev in Spain.”

Jordan managed to successfully complete the Trial.

Later for his final meal, Jordan had prawn cocktail, corned beef hash, jelly/angel delight, Guinness and peanut butter cups.

Jordan is joined in the final with Vernon Kay and Giovanna Fletcher.

One of the three will be crowned King or Queen of the Castle tonight on ITV.

Advertisements

I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! airs on ITV.

New episodes of I’m A Celebrity…The Daily Drop hosted by Vick Hope will be on the ITV Hub from 6am daily.