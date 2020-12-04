I'm A Celebrity favourite to win revealed ahead of live final

The winner of I'm A Celebrity 2020 will be revealed in tonight's live final and it's looking to be a tight race.

After Shane Richie left in last night's results, three celebrity contestants are left in the castle.

They are presenter Vernon Kay, author & podcaster Giovanna Fletcher and Radio 1's Jordan North.

As thing sand Jordan and Fletcher are joint favourites in one of the tightest I'm a Celebrity finals ever.

Both stars are 11/10 for be castle king or queen with the two horse race is set for a photo finish tonight.

Betfair spokesman Sam Rosbottom said: "Having both been jostling for the favourite spot throughout the series, it seems fitting that Jordan and Giovanna, both 11/10 favourites, cannot be separated in the odds as we go into the final show of the series.

"It shows how popular the DJ and blogger are that Vernon Kay, who has aced the trials and been one of the most popular contestants ever is such an outsider to win the show at 6/1.

"But it really is anyone's guess as to whether we will have a first ever king or queen of the castle come 10.30pm tonight."

I'm a Celebrity winner odds from Betfair

Giovanna Fletcher: 11/10

Jordan North: 11/10

Vernon Kay: 6/1

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here's final airs at 9PM tonight on ITV, hosted by Ant and Dec.

As well as the results, tonight's episode will feature a trio of trials.

Each of the final three will take on one final personal challenge in a bid to win meals for a final dinner for the camp.

New episodes of I’m A Celebrity…The Daily Drop hosted by Vick Hope will be on the ITV Hub from 6am daily.