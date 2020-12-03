Another celebrity contestant has been voted off of I'm A Celebrity 2020 in tonight's results.

Ant and Dec entered camp tonight (Thursday, 3 December) to reveal the results of the penultimate viewer vote.

Over the last 24 hours, viewers have again been voting to save their favourite and the one celebrity with the fewest votes left camp tonight leaving three finalists.

Who was voted off I'm A Celebrity tonight?

Leaving I'm A Celebrity 2020 in tonight's results was EastEnders star Shane Richie.

He reacted: "It's surreal. It's mixed emotions, getting so far and getting to do the Celebrity Cyclone... everything after that is a bonus."

Shane said taking part in the show went "above and beyond" his expectations, adding: "I would say to anyone who comes to do it, embrace it. You can't fake it here."

Shane leaves three celebrities in camp for Friday's final.

They are presenter Vernon Kay, author & podcaster Giovanna Fletcher and Radio 1's Jordan North.

Tonight saw the final four take on the iconic Celebrity Cyclone trial.

The four piece faced an uphill obstacle course where each of them had to take a gold star to a marker and keep it there until the end of the trial.

Attempting to knock them off their feet were torrents of water, jets of wind, balls and paint.

The four passed the trial and won a meal of partridge for camp.

Later the final four reminisced about their time in camp.

Jordan discussed not liking the ‘Viper Vault’ Trial, Giovanna didn’t like it when she didn’t get her treat from home.

Shane said his worst trial was the drinking one, saying he had to “zone out”.

Vernon said in the Telegraph of the whole experience: “It has been a special three weeks in camp – it has. It’s a period of time I will never, ever forget. It’s as simple as that.”

Fronted by Ant and Dec, I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here airs every night on ITV.

