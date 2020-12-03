Russell Watson has revealed he lost 20 pounds in his two weeks on I'm A Celebrity.

Russell was eliminated in Tuesday night's show and appeared on spin-off The Daily Drop today.

Speaking to host Vick Hope, Russell said of leaving the castle and being reunited with his family: “I couldn’t wait. I was going to bed each night dreaming about seeing them. The freezing cold, the damp and the wet, and the darkness didn’t help.

“People would not believe how freezing cold it was in there. You’d be inside you’d be freezing cold, you’d go outside and it would be warmer.”

Standing up Russell then said: “I lost 20 pounds on the castle diet!”

Meanwhile, discussing who he got closest to in camp, Russell said: “The immediate ones were Shane and Vernon, they’re like the life and soul of the party. But it was great to watch AJ’s journey, it was great to watch Mo’s journey as well. They were quite shy and quiet when they first came in.

"I got the sense they weren’t quite showing who they were. AJ [morphed into] a very confident young man, from what appeared to be a very shy man at the start. He’s one of the most resourceful human beings I have ever met. If the world was coming to an end tomorrow I’d be ringing AJ.”

Also on the Daily Drop was Jessica Plummer who left alongside Russell on Tuesday.

She said: “I’m gutted about not being in the castle anymore, but actually now I’ve had a taste of real life again, I’m where I’m supposed to be.”

Of being reunited with her daughter, she said: “I picked her up from school. I got there just in time. To be honest she was quite unfazed. She was like, ‘What you got, where’s your treat?’ But it was super emotional. The thought of being reunited was what carried me through my journey.”

Jessica added: “I found the first few days really tough. I found it hard to adjust. I felt like there was something wrong with me. Everyone went in and was like, ‘Wow!’. I didn’t understand what they were looking at, it was a mouldy shower, hard mattress, it was freezing cold, what are we all saying wow about? It took me a while to adjust.”

Discussing the first thing she ate, Jessica said: “I got to the hotel and there was spaghetti bolognese waiting for me – I also ordered chicken caesar salad, there was a fruit platter and confectionary spread which I ate, there were four quarters of pickle sandwiches, which I ate, I then ordered sticky toffee pudding. I did it in [Mo’s] honour.

“And then I had two breakfasts this morning.”

New episodes of I’m A Celebrity...The Daily Drop hosted by Vick Hope will be on the ITV Hub daily.