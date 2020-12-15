I'm A Celebrity 2020 voting figures: Less than 1% decided the winner

The I'm A Celebrity 2020 voting percentages for this year's final have been confirmed.

And they reveal a shockingly close result.

Author and podcaster Giovanna Fletcher won I'm A Celebrity on Sunday over Radio 1 DJ Vernon Kay who finished as runner up, and third placed TV presenter Vernon Kay.

The stars joining the final three in camp this year included stage star Ruthie Henshall, dancer AJ Pritchard, Paralympian Hollie Arnold, performer Russell Watson and broadcaster Victoria Derbyshire.

They were joined by gold medal Olympian Sir Mo Farah, soap star Beverley Callard, Star of Stage & Screen Shane Richie and soap star Jessica Plummer.

Hollie was first to go before Ruthie waved goodbye to the camp. Beverley and Victoria were then next to go, before Russell, Jessica, AJ and Mo left. Shane then finished fourth just before the final.

Over 12 million votes were cast in the final alone and here's just how all the final voting figures worked out.

This year saw an incredibly close result with less than 1% splitting the top two in the final vote.

See the full stats from the final below...

Final I'm A Celebrity 2020 voting figures and percentages

Third place freeze

Giovanna 39.45%

Jordan 34.06%

Vernon 26.5%

Final vote

Giovanna 50.27%

Jordan 49.73%

Although the series is now over, there's one more slice of jungle action to enjoy.

You can see how this year's celebs settled back in to life in the outside world in I'm A Celebrity's 'A Castle Story' special airing Sunday, December 13 on ITV.

The show recaps this year's series and follows the celebs following their exits from camp.