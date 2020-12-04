The results from tonight's I'm A Celebrity 2020 grand final are in - SPOILERS!

TV host Vernon Kay, author & podcaster Giovanna Fletcher and Radio DJ Jordan North made it to the final this evening after actor Shane Richie got the axe in the last elimination on Friday.

Advertisements

The trio did all they could to win viewers over, facing a Bushtucker Trial each on their final day in the castle.

In tonight's show, Vernon, Giovanna and Jordan all took on their own personal challenges.

Vernon found himself covered in critters, Giovanna took on a disgusting eating challenge and Jordan was confined to a cage full of snakes in the final bushtucker trials.

But it wasn't enough for Vernon, as it was announced in tonight's live show that he had finished I'm A Celebrity 2020 in third place.

Hosts Ant and Dec entered camp to meet the final three before announcing the results of the public vote after lines had frozen.

Advertisements

The result left Giovanna and Jordan battling it out to be crowned King or Queen of the Castle.

Who won I'm A Celebrity 2020?

Following their chat with Vernon, Ant and Dec returned to the camp to reveal the final result.

After 12 million votes, Giovanna was crowned the first ever Queen of the castle as Jordan finished in second place.

Other celebs taking part in the show this year included Olympic runner Sir Mo Farah, journalist and broadcaster Victoria Derbyshire, West End star Ruthie Henshall, EastEnders actress Jessica Plummer, performer Russell Watson, Paralympic athlete Hollie Arnold, actor Shane Richie, Coronation Street star Beverley Callard and dancer AJ Pritchard.

What do you think of the results? Did the right campmate win? Share your thoughts by sending us a tweet @tellymix!

Advertisements

I'm A Celebrity airs on ITV.

Alongside the main show, spin-off the Daily Drop airs on ITV Hub from 6AM daily.