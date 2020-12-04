The first ever Queen of the Castle has been crowned on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2020 in tonight's final results.

Presenter Vernon Kay, author & podcaster Giovanna Fletcher and Radio 1's Jordan North were the final three celebs on the show this evening.

Advertisements

Just moments ago Ant and Dec revealed who viewers voted as the winner of I'm A Celebrity - and who came second.

Who won I'm A Celebrity 2020?

In the results, it was Giovanna Fletcher who won I'm A Celebrity 2020 with Jordan North runner up.

Giovanna reacted: "I can't believe it! People have literally picked up their phones and voted... and I'm just blown away. It's been the most amazing experience."

Jordan added: "Absolutely fantastic. I couldn't have lost to anyone better. You're the most genuine, kindest person I've met."

Both Giovanna and Jordan spent 21 days in the camp and over 12 million votes were cast in the final viewer poll.

Advertisements

Earlier tonight, Vernon Kay finished in third place in tonight's (Friday December 4, 2020) grand final.

Alongside the final two and third placed TV presenter Vernon, those on I'm A Celebrity's line up this year included stage star Ruthie Henshall, dancer AJ Pritchard, Paralympian Hollie Arnold, performer Russell Watson and broadcaster Victoria Derbyshire.

They were joined by gold medal Olympian Sir Mo Farah, soap star Beverley Callard, Star of Stage & Screen Shane Richie and soap star Jessica Plummer.

Although the series is now over, there's one more slice of I'm A Celebrity action to enjoy. You can see how this year's celebs settled back in to life in the outside world in I'm A Celebrity: A Castle Story special on Sunday December 13 on ITV.

What do you make of the big result? Did the right person win I'm A Celebrity 2020? How will we cope until next year's series?!

Advertisements

Give us your thoughts by tweeting us @tellymix!

I'm A Celebrity airs on ITV - you can catch up on episodes online now via the ITV hub.