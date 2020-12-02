I'm A Celebrity stars clash over who gets to do latest trial

There was a clash in the I'm A Celebrity camp tonight as the celebs decided who would take on the latest trial.

With viewers now voting on who to keep in the castle it's down to the campmates to pick who takes on the daily challenges.

In this evening's show, the morning conversation was dominated by who would do the day's trial which needed two to take part.

Everyone agreed that Mo should do one. "Mo is a shoe in for definite because he hasn't done as many as the rest of us" said Shane.

But both Jordan and AJ also wanted to do the day's Trial. Jordan said he'd done a few but pointed out that AJ had already been out of camp that day for the Castle Coin Challenge.

"I didn't think Jordan was up for another one because I know AJ's keen to do one, you know Mr Style. And then Jordan was getting a bit like, he wants to do one as well" said Shane.

Vernon suggested Rock Paper Scissors to which AJ replied "It’s not the way I usually work but umm..."

Vernon asked AJ how he suggested deciding and Giovanna pointed out they'd gone by numbers up until that point.

She said in the telegraph: "AJ and Jordan really wanted to, they both wanted to go out there tonight, bring home the stars, bring home the food.

"It was really tough and really awkward and you kind of want to go can you just decide so I don't have to say anything."

Shane decided that AJ should go and that Jordan should do the next one if he was still in camp.

Jordan was magnanimous in his defeat. "AJ wanted to do it, I wanted to do it and he's going tonight and the best of luck because I think he's going to smash it."

AJ was excited: "I cannot believe this is happening. It's a pinch myself moment. A knight of the realm, in a castle doing a trial together. What more can I want. Maybe less critters!"

I'm A Celebrity continues nightly on ITV.

Picture: ITV