I'm A Celebrity: Watch final four take on the Celebrity Cyclone

Here's a first look at tonight's I'm A Celebrity as the final four take on the Celebrity Cyclone.

The traditional end of series trial has become an I'm A Celebrity classic and will go ahead despite the 2020 camp moving to Wales.

All four of the remaining celebs - Radio 1 DJ Jordan North, Star of Stage & Screen Shane Richie, TV host Vernon Kay and author & podcaster Giovanna Fletcher - will take part in the task.

They will attempt to win stars by climbing an uphill obstacle course.

They must each take one star to a marker on the slope and keep it there until the end of the trial.

Throughout it all will be torrents of water, high-powered winds and flying debris trying to knock them off their feet.

See how they get on when I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here continues at 9PM tonight.

Also this evening will be the last elimination as fourth place is revealed and the three finalists are confirmed.

The final will then take place live on Friday, 4 December.

In last night's episode it was AJ and Mo who took on the latest trial, Game Of Groans which was a test of memory.

The duo were strapped back to back on a pair of chairs and had to remember a series of symbols on a board of 16 shields - all while spinning around and being covered in cockroaches and maggots.

They won three stars of the six on offer with the camp rewarded with a dinner of crab.

Hosted by Ant and Dec, I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here airs every night on ITV.

Together with the main series, you can watch spin-off The Daily Drop on the ITV Hub every morning from 7AM.