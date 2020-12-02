Another two celebrity contestants have been voted off of I'm A Celebrity 2020 in tonight's results.

Ant & Dec went into camp this evening (Wednesday, 2 December) to reveal the results of the evening's viewer vote.

Over the last 24 hours, viewers have been voting to save their favourite and the next two celebrities with the fewest votes left camp tonight.

Who was voted off I'm A Celebrity tonight?

Leaving I'm A Celebrity 2020 in tonight's results were dancer AJ Pritchard AND athlete Sir Mo Farah.

"So many memories in such a short space of time," said AJ, who added that taking part in the show was "beyond" his expectations.

Mo said: "I enjoyed myself amongst amazing people, It's been an amazing journey. I would not change one thing."

They leave just four stars in the castle ahead of Friday's final.

Stars remaining in camp include Radio 1 DJ Jordan North, presenter Vernon Kay, author & podcaster Giovanna Fletcher and actor Shane Richie.

Elsewhere in tonight's episode, AJ and Mo took on the latest trial, Game Of Groans which was a test of memory.

The pair were strapped back to back on a pair of spinning chairs and had to remember a series of symbols on a board of 16 shields - all while being showered in critters including cockroaches and maggots.

They won three of the six stars on offer. Dinner arrived in camp soon after and it was crab.

The celebrities tried to figure out how to eat the cooked crab and what part was edible.

AJ said “That was the most disappointing meal.”

Also this evening, the remaining treats from home were delivered for AJ, Jordan and Giovanna after AJ and Jessica completed the latest Castle Coin Challenge.

Fronted by Ant & Dec, I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here continues nightly on ITV at 9PM.

The final will take place on Friday, 4 December.

As well as the main show, you can catch spin-off The Daily Drop via ITV Hub each morning from 7AM.