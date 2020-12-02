I'm A Celebrity stars won the remaining treats from home in tonight's episode.

In tonight's episode, AJ and Jessica took on the latest Castle Coin Challenge where they found Humphrey the horse.

Jessica and AJ had to transport food from a hut, to Humphrey’s starter main and dessert pails.

The buckets were tied up on chains, so they had to throw the food from bucket to bucket.

AJ helped complete the task by adding the final molasses liquid needed from his wellington boot.

Humphrey the horse let them take the bag of coins from his mouth once they’d completed the challenge.

The pair were offered their remaining treats from home for AJ, Giovanna and Jordan or a fruit platter. Jessica selected the treats from home.

Camp was asked by Kiosk Cledwyn how many stars have been won by camp so far. Their options were 141 or 121. They opted for 141 and got it correct.

Jessica read AJ’s message from his girlfriend Abbie, who had sent in chocolate.

AJ said: “It was that lift I felt like I needed, that warmth, that hug that I can’t get right now."

Vernon read Giovanna’s message from her husband Tom who joked about wanting her to take the kids so he could sleep. She was sent chocolate hobnobs.

Giovanna said: “It’s really special to receive it. I did think it was something that was long gone.”

Shane read Jordan’s message from his mum and dad, telling him to believe in himself. He got Kinder Bueno.

Jordan said: “I genuinely thought that ship had sailed and then when I got out of here I’d ask my mum what she’d said. I never expected it today. I’m so glad I got it in camp”

I'm A Celebrity continues nightly on ITV.

The final airs this Friday, 4 December.