Tom Fletcher 'heart-broken' watching Giovanna on I'm A Celebrity

Tom Fletcher says it was "heart-breaking" watching Giovanna Fletcher in tears on I'm A Celebrity.

Tom Fletcher joined I'm A Celebrity... The Daily Drop's latest episode on the ITV Hub via video link to discuss his wife Giovanna.

Advertisements

He said of him and the kids watching at home: “We’re doing alright, we miss mumma obviously, but we’re doing good, very proud.”

Of her being the only woman left in the castle he said: “I guess she’s kind of in her element, she’s swapped a house full of boys for a castle full of boys. She’ll get on fine, it’s what she’s used to.”

He added: “Watching the boys watch their mum is the most incredible thing. They’re so excited to see her, they love watching everyone getting covered in bugs.

"From a kids’ perspective, it’s such an exciting show and seeing their mum go through that, she’s their hero now, if she wasn’t already. It’s amazing.”

Asked if he’d learnt anything about his wife he didn’t know before, he confessed: “I didn’t know I wasn’t her first kiss – so that was a bit of a shock, so thanks for that honey.”

Advertisements

Of her resilience, he said: “She’s tough, it takes a lot to make her crack. Nothing really fazes her. If I was in the camp, she’s exactly the type of campmate I’d need. The song she picked for her luxury item, she’s always trying to bring a group together and lift everyone’s spirit.

"It’s amazing seeing everyone else discover what I already know about her, how amazing and how kind she is. It’s incredible seeing her campmates and the rest of the country discover that about her. She’s an amazing person.”

And of seeing her cry when she missed out on a message from home, Tom said: “Obviously it’s heart-breaking seeing your partner, the person that you love, upset. It’s really heart-breaking. But we are all just cheering her on.

"I sat and watched that with our eldest son Buzz and we were both cheering her on and then seeing her happy again.

"Shane shared his chocolate with her and chocolate makes her happy so I knew she’d be happy after that.”

Advertisements

Finally, asked which campmate he’d like Giovanna to bring home for a Sunday roast he said: “I’d like to go for a run with Mo, if she could bring Mo over.”

New episodes of I’m A Celebrity…The Daily Drop hosted by Vick Hope will be on the ITV Hub daily.