Watch I'm A Celebrity's Mo Farah and AJ Pritchard face next trial

Here's a first look at tonight's I'm A Celebrity 2020 as Mo Farah and AJ Pritchard take on the latest trial.

With viewers now choosing who to eliminate, it's up to the celebs to decide who does the daily trials

This evening Mo and AJ take on the latest task, Game of Grones.

They find themselves sat back to back on two giant thrones which spin around, as bugs pour on top of them while they try to win stars for camp.

See how they get on when I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here returns to ITV on Wednesday, 2 December at 9PM.

Also tonight will be the latest elimination.

Other celebs taking part in the show include TV presenter Vernon Kay, actor Shane Richie, Radio 1 DJ Jordan North and author Giovanna Fletcher.

In last night's show, Giovanna and Vernon took on the latest trial, called Cart-Astrophy.

They had to work together to transfer castle nasties from a cart into a series of collection boxes. Giovanna was on the cart where she had to open up the barrels and throw the contents over Vernon who had to catch them in a very special helmet.

Vernon then had to tip those contents into the containers, filling them up a yellow line to win a star.

The pair won all eight stars for the night's dinner which saw the celebs head to the Castle Inn where they enjoyed food, drink and karaoke.

Fronted by Ant & Dec, I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here airs every night on ITV at 9PM.

The final takes place Friday, 4 December.

Together with the main show, you can watch spin-off The Daily Drop via ITV Hub each morning from 7AM.