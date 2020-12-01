I'm A Celeb stars enjoy drinks, snacks and karaoke on trip to The Castle Inn

The I'm A Celebrity stars enjoyed a night of food, drinks and karaoke in tonight's show.

Ahead of the latest results the eight remaining campmates spent an evening at The Castle Inn.

Beverley and Shane had won the trip after taking on the castle pub challenge where they were tasked with correctly ordering the most to least common names of UK pubs.

Meanwhile Giovanna and Vernon won eight meals for camp in the latest trial to provide food during the visit to the Inn.

The celebrities screamed with joy as they walked into The Castle Inn. They were greeted with a pub table and chairs and ‘pub grub’.

Talking in the Telegraph, Jordan said: “Oh my god, what a beautiful Christmassy sight, tinsel up, chairs out, a bar, Christmas trees, Christmas decs and most importantly there was pies and peas….pies and peas.”

Jordan drank some Guinness and was over the moon.

The celebrities all tucked into the food and toasted former campmates Hollie, Ruthie, Beverley and Victoria.

Talking in the Telegraph, Vernon said “Mr Karaoke himself, Shane Richie kicked off the night with a little bit of The Jam.”

Shane got up and sang The Jam’s A Town Called Malice which everyone loved.

Talking in the Telegraph, Jordan said “I said to myself ‘Jordan do not do Karaoke, Jordan you can’t sing, Jordan you can’t dance, don’t do karaoke’. I had every intention, every fibre of being in my body had every intention not to get up to sing tonight.”

Cut to……Jordan starts singing “I will survive’ by Gloria Gaynor.

Then Mo and Shane sing Spandau Ballet’s Gold.

Giovanna and Vernon sang and danced their way through Backstreet Boy’s Everybody (Backstreet’s Back).

Jessica led the group into a lively group rendition of Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas.

The celebrities sang, danced and laughed their way through the night

I'm A Celebrity continues nightly on ITV.