Giovanna Fletcher is the new favourite to win I'm A Celebrity 2020

Giovanna Fletcher is the new favourite to win I'm A Celebrity just days before the final.

The ITV series continues tonight as another celebrity is given the boot in the lead up to the winner being crowned on Friday.

BoyleSports have revealed a new tip to be crowned King or Queen of the Castle on I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! and it’s Giovanna Fletcher.

The author, vlogger and presenter has seen her odds tumble day by day since entering the ‘haunted’ Welsh castle and now those odds have shortened into the shortest price they have ever been at 11/8 from 4/1.

Giovanna, who is the wife of McFly and McBusted singer Tom, was as big as 20/1 at one stage but this lady has won over the punters which has seen her become the new ante post favourite to be named the Queen of the castle.

There was an influx of support for Radio 1 presenter Jordan North as the much-loved presenter was backed into the 4/5 favourite just days ago but now finds himself eased out to 9/4 placing him behind Giovanna in the market.

Meanwhile Russell Watson is the current favourite to leave tonight.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Giovanna Fletcher and Vernon Kay are left retching as they handle a selection of rancid liquids and fish guts in order to win stars for the camp in their recent bushtucker trial and as a result Giovanna has become our new favourite to win.

"The author is now the 11/8 favourite from 4/1 but those odds were out at 20/1 when she first entered the castle.

"Jordan North has been eased out to 9/4 from the 4/5 favourite.”

I'm A Celebrity 2020 odds

11-8 Giovanna Fletcher

9-4 Jordan North

4 Vernon Kay

13-2 Shane Richie

14 Mo Farah

66 AJ Pritchard

80 Jessica Plummer

200 Russell Watson

I'm A Celebrity continues nightly on ITV.

Picture: ITV