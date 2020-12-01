Watch I'm A Celebrity's Giovanna Fletcher and Vernon Kay face next trial

Here's a first look at tonight's I'm A Celebrity 2020 as Giovanna Fletcher and Vernon Kay take on the latest trial.

With viewers currently voting for who to eliminate, it's up to the celebs to decide who takes part in the daily trials.

Tonight's task is a two-hander with Giovanna Fletcher and Vernon Kay taking on Cart-Astrophy.

Giovanna must transfer a range of nasties to a bucket on Vernon's head. He must then transfer the content into a series of containers in order to win stars.

Watch a first look at the trial below...

See how they get on when I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here returns to ITV on Tuesday, 1 December at 9PM.

Other celebs taking part in the show include ex Strictly professional AJ Pritchard, Olympic legend Sir Mo Farah, Radio 1's Jordan North, opera singer Russell Watson, Star of Stage & Screen Shane Richie, and EastEnders actress Jessica Plummer.

Last night saw Russell take on the latest trial, winning 5 of the 10 possible stars on Rancid Rotisserie.

Russell was strapped into a giant cage and spun through a freezing 'batter' containing categories. He had to find a category in the 'batter' which determined a general knowledge question. If he answered the question correctly it was a meal for camp.

Ahead of the trial, Russell admitted his general knowledge was “not very good” and mainly revolved around “The Jam from 1977 to 1982”.

Back at camp, it was revealed the group would have duck for dinner but only got a few mouthfuls each.

Presented by Ant and Dec, I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here continues every night on ITV.

Alongside the main series, you can stream spin-off The Daily Drop via ITV Hub each morning from 7AM.