AJ Pritchard's grandmother has passed away while he is taking part in I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

The dancer won't be informed of the sad news until leaving the show, his family have said.

AJ's brother Curtis Pritchard shared that the pair's "nanna" Angela Gratton had died aged 93 on Friday in a post on Instagram.

Curtis wrote: "Nanna words literally cannot describe how much I love you, and forever will love you and the memories of you. You really have been a massive part of my life and helped me to be the man I am today."

He went on to say that it was "our granddad's wishes" that he and AJ would "carry on" with current projects.

Curtis explained: "Granddad said to myself and AJ that it would break his heart to stop what we were doing, as Nanna had such pride in our work.

"AJ therefore discussed with the family before entering the castle that if something did happen to nanna whilst he was away that he wouldn't want to be told until he left the castle and that, in her honour, he would complete his commitment to the show, with a view to doing her and the family proud.

"As granddad and nanna would have wished for, AJ will stay in the castle and will continue making her proud wherever she is watching from.

"AJ has so much more to give to the show and we know that Nanna will be watching and guiding him throughout the final part of his journey on the programme.

"We know we have made the right decision for everyone involved."

AJ is currently one of ten celebrities remaining on I'm A Celebrity, which continues nightly on ITV. The final will take place this Friday.

Meanwhile Curtis, who appeared on last year's Love Island, recently announced he'd be taking part in the new series of Celebs Go Dating.

The pair are both professional ballroom dancers with AJ stepping down from Strictly Come Dancing earlier this year while Curtis appeared on the Irish version, Dancing With The Stars.

Picture: ITV