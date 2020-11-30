It's a double exit on I'm A Celebrity tonight with two stars heading home.

This evening (30 November) will see two celebrities voted out ahead of Friday's final.

Broadcaster Victoria Derbyshire is the 11/10 favourite to be eliminated from the camp tonight - with Russell Watson behind her with odds of 10/3 according to Betfair.

Beverley Callard, who was in the bottom two last night, is also 10/3 joint second favourite to leave the castle tonight

Meanwhile, Giovanna Fletcher is rapidly closing the gap Jordan North in the series winner market. She is 9/4 second favourite to be Queen of the Castle behind longtime front runner Jordan North (11/8), ahead of Vernon Kay who is 6/1 and Mo Farah at 7/1 to be crowned winner

Betfair spokesman Sam Rosbottom said: "The betting suggests tonight's elimination could be a tight call, with Victoria the 11/10 favourite in a three horse race to go alongside the 10/3 duo of Russell and Beverley.

"Meanwhile it is fast becoming a two horse affair in the winners market with Jordan at 11/8 and Giovanna at 9/4 miles out on their own - well ahead of third favourite Vernon and the rest of the chasing pack."

Latest I'm A Celebrity odds

Third elimination odds from Betfair

Victoria Derbyshire: 11/10

Russell Watson: 10/3

Beverley Callard: 10/3

AJ Pritchard: 8/1

Jessica Plummer: 10/1

Shane Richie: 25/1

Mo Farah: 40/1

Vernon Kay: 66/1

Giovanna Fletcher: 80/1

Jordan North: 100/1

Winner odds from Betfair

Jordan North: 11/8

Giovanna Fletcher: 9/4

Vernon Kay: 6/1

Mo Farah: 7/1

Shane Richie: 8/1

Jessica Plummer: 40/1

AJ Pritchard: 55/1

Beverley Callard: 80/1

Victoria Derbyshire: 80/1

Russell Watson: 100/1

I'm A Celebrity continues nightly on ITV.

Picture: ITV