Two more celebrity contestants have been voted off of I'm A Celebrity 2020 in tonight's results.

Ant and Dec joined camp this evening (Monday 30 November) to announce the results of the latest viewer vote.

Over the last 24 hours, viewers have been voting to save their favourite and this evening the TWO celebrities with the fewest votes left camp.

Who was voted off I'm A Celebrity tonight?

Leaving I'm A Celebrity 2020 in tonight's results were Corrie icon Beverley Callard AND journalist Victoria Derbyshire.

"It was incredible," Victoria said of her time on the show.

Beverley agreed: "It was mind-blowingly wonderful."

They leave eight stars in the castle camp.

Stars remaining in camp include Actress Jessica Plummer, gold medal Olympian Sir Mo Farah, author & podcaster Giovanna Fletcher, Radio 1 DJ Jordan North, TV host Vernon Kay, performer Russell Watson, former Strictly pro AJ Pritchard and EastEnders legend Shane Richie.

Elsewhere in tonight's episode, Russell took on the latest trial, Rancid Rotisserie.

Russell was told it was a question and answer trial wit 10 meals up for grabs. He was strapped into a giant cage and spun through a freezing batter containing categories.

As he spun, he had to grab a category which would determine a general knowledge question. If he answered the question correctly it was a meal for camp.

Ahead of the trial, Russell admitted his general knowledge was “not very good” and mainly revolved around “The Jam from 1977 to 1982”.

At the end of the trial, Russell earned 5 stars and 5 meals for camp.

Back at camp, it was revealed the group would have duck for dinner.

Meanwhile there was a mystery in camp over a 'phantom dribbler' who had been leaving the toilet a mess.

