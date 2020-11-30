Here's a first look a tonight's I'm A Celebrity as Russell Watson takes on the latest trial.

With viewers now voting for the nightly eliminations, it's up to the celebs to decide who is taking part in the trials.

This evening it's Russell Watson who puts himself forward, taking part in the Rancid Rotisserie.

He finds himself strapped into a giant spinning cage which is then plunged into gunge. You can watch a first look at the trial below...

See how he gets on when I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here returns to ITV on Monday, 30 November at 9PM.

Also on tonight's episode, the third celebrity to be eliminated will be revealed.

Alongside Russell, those currently left in camp are actor Shane Richie, Actress Jessica Plummer, TV presenter Vernon Kay, ex Strictly professional AJ Pritchard, gold medal Olympian Sir Mo Farah, author Giovanna Fletcher, Coronation Street star Beverley Callard, Radio 1 DJ Jordan North and journalist Victoria Derbyshire.

Last night's results saw stage star Ruthie Henshall become the second celebrity to get the boot.

Meanwhile the last episode featured Victoria taking on the latest trial called Critter Clink where she had to find stars in a critter prison.

Victoria faced millipedes, toads, lizards, snakes and a WOLF as she searched for stars, winning nine of the possible eleven.

Fronted by Ant & Dec, I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here continues every night on ITV.

As well as the main show, you can catch spin-off The Daily Drop via ITV Hub each morning from 7AM.