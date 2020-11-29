The second celebrity contestant has been voted off of I'm A Celebrity 2020 in tonight's results.

Ant and Dec went into camp this evening (Sunday 29 November) to announce the results of the evening's public poll.

Once again, viewers have been voting to save their favourite and the one celebrity with the fewest votes left camp tonight.

Who was voted off I'm A Celebrity?

The second to leave I'm A Celebrity 2020 in tonight's results was Ruthie Henshall.

The star of stage and screen told hosts Ant and Dec after her exit that she thinks Shane will win.

Ruthie leaves 10 stars in the castle camp.

Celebrities remaining in camp include TV presenter Vernon Kay, radio DJ Jordan North actress Beverley Callard, operatic tenor Russell Watson, soap star Jessica Plummer and Olympic runner Sir Mo Farah.

They're joined by journalist and broadcaster Victoria Derbyshire, musical theatre icon Ruthie Henshall, ex Strictly professional AJ Pritchard and author Giovanna Fletcher.

Paralympic athlete Hollie Arnold became the first to leave the show in last Friday's eviction. Another celebrity will head home on Monday night.

Elsewhere in tonight's episode saw Victoria take on the latest trial called Critter Clink where she had to find stars in a critter prison.

Victoria faced millipedes, toads, lizards, and a python as she searched for stars, winning nine of the possible eleven.

Meanwhile, the celebs got notes and treats from home after taking part in a series of challenges.

Cookies, jelly sweets, chocolate, crisps and mini cheddars were delivered to camp.

Presented by Ant and Dec, I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here continues each night on ITV.

The final will air on Friday, 4 December as one celebrity is crowned King or Queen of the castle.

Together with the main series, you can stream spin-off The Daily Drop via ITV Hub each morning from 7AM.