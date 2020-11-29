Who will win I'm A Celebrity? Favourites ahead ahead of final

As I'm A Celebrity enters its final week here's a look at the current favourites to win.

Hollie Arnold became the first celebrity to get the boot from camp in Friday's show.

The second elimination will take place tonight (29 November) with the exits continuing nightly ahead of the final on Friday (4 December).

Jordan North remains the currently favourite to win but is facing new competition from Vernon Kay, report bookmakers BoyleSports.

Punters have been enjoying the new series with Vernon Kay adding plenty of entertainment to our TV screens. The TV presenter is now 7/2 from 7/1 with BoyleSports to have his name added to the role of honour with those odds at 10/1 before he entered the ‘haunted’ Welsh castle.

Coronation Street star Beverley Callard was one of the first confirmed contestants to sign up but the much-loved character from the Cobbles has already seen her chances drift out to 33/1 from 16/1 to become Queen of the castle.

Jordan North saw plenty of support earlier this week as the Radio 1 DJ cruised into the 4/5 favourite from 13/2, but those chances have gone south as he is now 6/5 with Vernon Kay hot on his heels.

Actor Shane Richie has also been eased out to 7/1 from 5/1 while author Giovanna Fletcher is 4/1 from a high of 20/1 and now looks the dark horse as she became the new camp leader.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Vernon Kay is chasing down the favourite Jordan North to become the King of the castle with his odds tumbling into 7/2 from 7/1. Jordan North on the other hand has drifted out to 6/5 and although he remains the favourite, those odds were as short as 4/5 just a few hours ago.

"Giovanna Fletcher is a dark horse at 4/1 with those odds at a high of 20/1 at one stage so we will be keeping a close eye on her in the castle.”

Who will win I'm A Celebrity 2020?

Latest odds from BoyleSports.

6-5 Jordan North

7-2 Vernon Kay

4 Giovana Fletcher

13-2 Mo Farah

7 Shane Richie

33 Beverley Callard

40 Jessica Plummer

66 AJ Pritchard

100 Russell Watson

100 Victoria Derbyshire

250 Ruthie Henshall

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here continues nightly on ITV.

Picture: ITV