I'm A Celebrity 2020 is back for another Saturday night show tonight (28 November).

Ant and Dec are back with the latest instalment of I'm A Celebrity this evening, sharing unseen moments from the past week of camp and reaction to the first elimination result.

However there will not be a vote off tonight with no celebrity leaving the camp.

The next vote-off will take place on Sunday, 29 November at 9PM on ITV before continuing nightly throughout the rest of the week.

The I'm A Celebrity 2020 final was previously confirmed for Friday, 4 December.

So far just the one celebrity has been voted off the show.

Ant & Dec visited camp last night (Friday 27 November) to reveal the results of the first elimination.

It was Paralympian Hollie Arnold MBE who was first to leave I'm A Celebrity 2020 after receiving the fewest votes from viewers.

Hollie confessed to Ant and Dec she was devastated to be first out but described her 14 days in camp as one of the best experiences of her life.

She said: "I am devastated, but one of us has to go, right?

"You have to be prepared, but honestly that was just the best experience I've ever had, I didn't want to leave."

Hollie added: "I never really knew what to expect, so I just wanted to go in there and enjoy every single moment of it, it's a crazy opportunity for me, and to meet those 11 amazing people, I can't thank them enough."

"Honestly I could pick up the phone to anyone in there and they'd answer," she said of the friendship between the campmates.

Currently eleven celebs remain in the camp.

Stars left on the show include Corrie icon Beverley Callard, Olympic runner Sir Mo Farah, West End icon Ruthie Henshall, EastEnders actress Jessica Plummer, author & podcaster Giovanna Fletcher, Radio 1 DJ Jordan North, journalist and broadcaster Victoria Derbyshire, dancer AJ Pritchard, TV host Vernon Kay, EastEnders star Shane Richie and singer Russell Watson.

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here continues nightly on ITV.