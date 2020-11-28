I'm A Celebrity's iconic Celebrity Cyclone trial will be back for 2020

The iconic Celebrity Cyclone trial will be a part of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here this year.

The traditional end of series trial has become an I'm A Celebrity classic and will go ahead despite the 2020 camp moving to Wales.

Due to the pandemic, this year's show is filming at Gwrych Castle in North Wales rather than the Australian jungle.

Show sources say Celebrity Cyclone will still be a part of the final week, although there will be some changes to fit the new location.

An insider told The Sun newspaper: “This often took place in the heat of the Australian jungle which meant it could easily be staged outside where it needs huge amounts of space.

“That left fans wondering if building something similar in Gwrych Castle in Wales might be impossible, because of the freezing temperatures and the limited room inside the building and its grounds.

“But it seems producers, who are determined to ensure the British equivalent is just as fun as the one Down under, have found a way to make it happen.”

Exactly what the "British equivalent" will involve has yet to be revealed.

The final four celebrities usually face the trial, which sees them attempting to win stars by climbing an uphill obstacle course. They must each take one star to a marker on the slope and keep it there until the end of the trial.

Throughout it all will be torrents of water, high-powered winds and flying debris trying to knock them off their feet.

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here continues nightly on ITV. The final airs on 4 December.

Celebs on this year's show include journalist and broadcaster Victoria Derbyshire, Radio 1's Jordan North, Paralympic Gold Medallist Hollie Arnold, ex Strictly professional AJ Pritchard, Star of Stage & Screen Shane Richie and author Giovanna Fletcher.

They're joined by West End star Ruthie Henshall, TV presenter Vernon Kay, gold medal Olympian Sir Mo Farah, performer Russell Watson, soap star Jessica Plummer and actress Beverley Callard.

Picture: ITV