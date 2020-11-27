The first celebrity contestant has been voted off of I'm A Celebrity 2020 in tonight's results.

Ant & Dec visited camp tonight (Friday 27 November) to reveal the results of the latest viewer vote.

Advertisements

Over the last 24 hours, viewers have been voting to save their favourite and the one celebrity with the fewest votes left camp tonight.

Who was voted off I'm A Celebrity?

The first to leave I'm A Celebrity 2020 in tonight's results was Paralympian Hollie Arnold MBE.

Hollie confessed to Ant and Dec she was devastated to be first out but described her 14 days in camp as one of the best experiences of her life.

"Honestly I could pick up the phone to anyone in there and they'd answer," she said of the friendship between the campmates.

Hollie leaves 11 celebs in the castle camp. The next vote off will be on Sunday.

Stars remaining on the show include Corrie icon Beverley Callard, author Giovanna Fletcher, journalist Victoria Derbyshire, former Strictly pro AJ Pritchard, EastEnders star Jessica Plummer, West End star Ruthie Henshall, singer Russell Watson, Radio 1 DJ Jordan North, Olympic runner Sir Mo Farah, presenter Vernon Kay and actor Shane Richie.

Advertisements

Earlier in tonight's episode, the celebs reflected on their castle experience so far.

Shane said: “You get to that point in your life around your 50’s where you think I’ve got all the friends I need but since I’ve come here I genuinely think each and every one of you I could phone and just go ‘phooo’ and put the phone down.” Everyone laughed. Shane added “We meet as strangers and leave as besties.”

Giovanna reflected: “This group has been amazing, I do feel like we’ve made friends for life.”

Russell thanked everyone for making him and Ruthie feel so welcome, AJ thanked everyone for being awesome and Hollie got teary as she said she’d never laughed so much in her life.

Ruthie got teary as the thanked everyone for her experience and Vernon commented that the celebrities were ‘the perfect jigsaw of personalities”

Jessica got teary and thanked everyone for making her recognise her strengths and Jordan was happy he’d decided to do the show.

Beverley added: “I’ve been in Coronation Street for 31 years and I truly have never worked or been with such a bunch of wonderful people as this, I’m proud to have you as friends.”

Advertisements

Mo said he felt he’d achieved an amazing bond with everyone and Victoria got teary as she said “Life is so short and I came in here because I wanted a once in a lifetime experience. Honestly, I’ve adored observing us all essentially falling in love with each other. Thank you so much, I’ll never ever forget this my whole life.”

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here continues nightly on ITV.