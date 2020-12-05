Here's a recap of who won I'm A Celebrity 2020 and who left with all the results from this year.

With the winner of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of 2020 crowned, we round up all the results from the series.

This year's series saw a total of twelve stars appearing in the camp, swapping their life of luxury for three weeks in a Welsh castle.

After two weeks inside the jungle, the first evictions of the series began.

Eliminations will continue each night with viewers voting to save their favourite celebrities. Those with the fewest votes got the boot each evening.

That left us with just the three for the final - here's a recap of how all the results went...

Latest I'm A Celebrity 2020 results

Friday, November 27 - Paralympian Hollie Arnold MBE.

Saturday, November 28 - No elimination.

Sunday, November 29 - Stage star Ruthie Henshall.

Monday, November 30 - Actress Beverley Callard AND journalist and broadcaster Victoria Derbyshire.

Tuesday, December 1 - Operatic tenor Russell Watson AND soap star Jessica Plummer.

Wednesday, December 2 - Former Strictly professional AJ Pritchard AND Olympic runner Sir Mo Farah.

Thursday, December 3 - Star of Stage & Screen Shane Richie.

I'm A Celebrity final results

The three celebrities left in camp for the live final were presenter Vernon Kay, author & podcaster Giovanna Fletcher and Radio 1's Jordan North.

Out first in the final in third place was Vernon.

Ant and Dec returned to the jungle to reveal the final result.

After voting lines had closed for good it was announced that it was Giovanna who won I'm A Celebrity, leaving Jordan as the runner up.

Giovanna reacted: "I can't believe it! People have literally picked up their phones and voted... and I'm just blown away. It's been the most amazing experience."

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here airs on ITV.

Picture: ITV