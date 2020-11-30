Here's a recap of who left I'm A Celebrity 2020 with all the latest results so far.

Just before the winner of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2020 is crowned, we round up all the results to date.

This year's series saw a total of twelve stars appearing in the camp, swapping their life of luxury for three weeks in a Welsh castle.

After two weeks inside the jungle, the first evictions of the series began.

Eliminations will continue each night with viewers voting to save their favourite celebrities. Those with the fewest votes get the boot each evening.

That will leave just a lucky few for the final - but for now, here's a recap of the results so far...

Latest I'm A Celebrity 2019 results

Friday, November 27 - Radio DJ Adele Roberts.

Saturday, November 28 - No elimination.

Sunday, November 29 - Stage star Ruthie Henshall

Monday, December 30 - TBC

Tuesday, December 1 - TBC

Wednesday, December 2 - TBC

Thursday, December 3 - TBC

Friday, December 4 - TBC

I'm A Celebrity line up

Currently 10 stars remain in the castle camp.

Celebrities remaining in camp include TV presenter Vernon Kay, radio DJ Jordan North actress Beverley Callard, operatic tenor Russell Watson, soap star Jessica Plummer and Olympic runner Sir Mo Farah.

They're joined by journalist and broadcaster Victoria Derbyshire, musical theatre icon Ruthie Henshall, ex Strictly professional AJ Pritchard and author Giovanna Fletcher.

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here airs on ITV.

Hosted by Ant and Dec, the show concludes with its live final on Sunday night.

Picture: ITV