Watch Victoria Derbyshire's "excruciating" Jeremy Hunt mix up

I'm A Celebrity star Victoria Derbyshire recalled an unfortunate mix up on tonight's show.

In this evening's episode the celebs spoke about some of their most embarrassing moments.

Victoria was telling the campmates about her worst day when she mispronounced Jeremy Hunt’s name live on air.

Talking in the Telegraph, Victoria said “I mispronounced his name, it was excruciating, it was awful, I buried my head in my hands.”

The celebrities laughed as she told the story.

Talking in the Telegraph, Giovanna said “It’s quite comforting knowing whoever you are or whatever you do, we all have those days where it’s just not going your way.”

You can watch the moment in the video above.

Meanwhile, Ruthie told a story about when she starred with Micky Rooney in ‘Crazy For You’ and he gave her something for a bad stomach but it made it worse and she nearly had an accident on stage.

Later, Jordan shared a story about how when he was interviewing Yungblud he was told in advance not to mention Halsey who he’d just broken up with…he accidently did.

Mo told everyone about the time he fell over whilst running in an international championship and when he got back up he accidently started running the wrong way around the track.

Elsewhere tonight, the celebs had Monkfish for dinner.

Looking at the Monkfish and its sharp teeth, Jordan said: “It looked so hideous, the teeth, the face.”

I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! continues nightly on ITV.

New episodes of I’m A Celebrity... The Daily Drop hosted by Vick Hope will be on the ITV Hub from 6am daily.