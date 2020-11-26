Shane Richie and AJ Pritchard have been voted for the next I'm A Celebrity 2020 trial.

Ant & Dec went into camp this evening Thursday 26 November to reveal the results of the latest viewer vote.

With the most votes from viewers, Shane and AJ will take part in 'Chambers of Horror'.

They will have to win stars while being locked in two chambers - together with a number of critters.

See how they get on when I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here returns to ITV on Friday, 27 November at 9PM.

Other celebs taking part in the show include Radio 1's Jordan North, operatic tenor Russell Watson, Olympic legend Sir Mo Farah, Paralympic Gold Medallist Hollie Arnold, former Strictly pro AJ Pritchard, EastEnders actress Jessica Plummer, presenter Vernon Kay, author Giovanna Fletcher, journalist Victoria Derbyshire, West End icon Ruthie Henshall and actress Beverley Callard.

Tomorrow's show will also see the first elimination of the series.

Tonight saw Hollie and Shane take on the Wicked Waterways.

The trial consisted of two tunnels, one on top of the other. Hollie and Shane had to use a single bucket and work as a team to transfer water through the tunnels and into the collection pipes.

Once they had enough water in the collection pipes, the stars would float up and they could collect them. Only stars in their star bag at the end of time counted. Six stars were up for grabs, each worth two meals for camp.

They were told as time went on the trial would get harder, that it would last 12 minutes and that they would not be alone in the tunnels.

The pair ended the trial with 4 of the 12 stars.

In camp as dinner arrived, Hollie read the scroll out that announced they’d be having Monkfish.

Presented by Ant & Dec, I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here continues each night on ITV.

As well as the main series, you can catch spin-off The Daily Drop via ITV Hub each morning from 7AM.