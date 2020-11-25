I'm A Celebrity's Beverley Callard shocks with confession about her husband

Beverley Callard shocked her fellow campmates in tonight's I'm A Celebrity as she spoke about her husband.

It began as Shane Richie revealed he had a disturbed night’s sleep due to Beverley’s snoring.

Speaking in the Telegraph he said: “Last night, I swear I thought there was an RAF fighter coming over. And I was going, ‘Bev, Bev, Bev…’”

Victoria encouraged him to nudge her gently to stop her snoring.

In the Telegraph Bev said: “Apparently I was snoring, growling, which I’m so embarrassed about.”

Talking to her campmates she said her husband Jon will laugh as she always complains about his snoring.

Bev went on to describe her husband as a 'mega shag', much to the shock of her fellow campers and viewers.

Elsewhere in tonight's show, Russell celebrated his birthday.

Victoria then planned a surprise for birthday boy Russell, telling the others to gather together so they could all sing for him.

Speaking in the Telegraph Russell said: “There was this massive rendition of Happy Birthday for me, which was lovely. It was so nice.”

Victoria said: “This must be the most surreal birthday of your life.”

Russell admitted: “It is a little bit.”

Speaking to Ruthie and Giovanna, Russell said not being with his family on his birthday felt “proper strange”.

He said: “My wife, Louise, she always makes a massive fuss of me on my birthday. She understands the significance of how glad I am to still be here.”

Giovanna gave him a big cuddle saying every birthday must come with a huge amount of gratitude after what he’s been through with his health.

He said: “I’ve always been the giant that looks after everybody. It’s all just a bit weird.”

Giovanna said to him: “I think there’s strength in vulnerability.”

The camp pledged to make sure Russell had a lovely birthday.

I'm A Celebrity continues nightly on ITV.