Watch I'm A Celebrity stars face shocking spa in new challenge

There was a spa surprise for some of the I'm A Celebrity campmates in tonight's episode.

In this evening's show, Jordan North read out a message to the cap that there’d be a special challenge and they had to draw a stick from a bucket to find out who’d take part. The four campers who chose the stick with the red marking on took part in a ‘Mean Massage’.

Jessica Plummer, Giovanna Fletcher, Ruthie Henshall and Beverley Callard were chosen and each had to lay on a massage table and endure a critter and snake filled massage for 12 minutes.

During the challenge, while they all laid face down, Giovanna said: “I think one is near my foo-foo. That’s not wanted.”

Beverley complained: “This is truly the worst spa!”

The women completed the challenge winning a treat for a selection of their fellow campmates.

Giovanna told the camp: “The purpose of it was so we could win a proper luxury spa. We had to choose one person each. None of us chose ourselves.”

Surprising them with bathrobes with their names on, Bev announced she’d chosen Vernon Kay who got a bit teary.

Giovanna chose Hollie Arnold saying it’s because she works hard and Jess chose Giovanna saying she is always supportive and putting others before herself.

As a birthday treat, Ruthie chose Russell Watson and they all sang Happy Birthday for him again.

Russell, Vernon, Hollie and Giovanna walked up to the castle spa and were delighted to see the food spread that was laid on for them.

Russell said: “I never thought I’d enjoy hummus so much.”

Giovanna reacted: “Oh my gosh, peppers, carrots, hummus, mango, strawberry, pineapple, grapes, honestly it was amazing.”

Russell added: ‘A birthday treat I wasn’t expecting.”

They all applied face masks on each other and then got into the hot tub.

Russell relaxed and thanked Ruthie and Vernon said “This is heaven, Bev, you’re an absolute beauty.”

Vernon added: “I feel a million dollars, I really do. I’m ready for a Saturday night out.”

