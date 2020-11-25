Shane Richie and Hollie Arnold have been voted for the next I'm A Celebrity 2020 trial.

Ant & Dec headed into camp this evening (Wednesday 25 November) to share the results of the latest viewer vote.

With the most votes from viewers, Shane and Hollie will take part in 'Wicked Waterways'.

They will have to work together as they enter a pair of stinking sewers in order to find stars and win meals for camp.

See how they get on when I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here returns to ITV on Thursday, 26 November at 9PM.

Other celebs taking part in the show include soap star Beverley Callard, stage star Ruthie Henshall, EastEnders star Jessica Plummer, opera singer Russell Watson, TV host Vernon Kay, dancer AJ Pritchard, Paralympian Hollie Arnold, Radio 1's Jordan North, actor Shane Richie, Olympic runner Sir Mo Farah, author & podcaster Giovanna Fletcher and journalist Victoria Derbyshire.

Tonight saw Jessica and Shane take on the Sickening Stalls, a drinking Trial where they got 12 drinks (6 each) and had to take it in turns with each drink worth a meal for camp.

Shane's drinks included blended fermented duck eggs, blended sheep’s testicle, blended critters, blended sheep’s testicle, blended pig’s vagina, blended cow’s heart, blended sheeps’ anus

Jessica meanwhile had to down glasses of blended fish eyes, blended chicken feet, blended pig’s snout, vomit fruit, blended fermented herring and blended goat’s penis.

They downed all the drinks so won 12 stars for camp.

Back in camp, Jessica and Shane read the dinner scroll out to camp after they’d earlier won 12 stars for camp – it revealed they’d be getting pheasant.

In the Telegraph Vernon reacted: “Hallelujah, we’ve got normal food. We’ve finally got something, that looks like something, that you would actually eat at home on a plate.”

Hosted by Ant & Dec, I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here airs each night on ITV at 9PM.

As well as the main series, you can stream spin-off The Daily Drop via ITV Hub each morning from 7AM.