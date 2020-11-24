Jessica Plummer and Shane Richie have been voted for the next I'm A Celebrity 2020 trial.

Ant and Dec headed into camp this evening (Tuesday 24 November) to reveal the results of the latest viewer vote.

Advertisements

With the most votes from viewers, Jessica and Shane will take part in the 'Sickening Stalls'.

They will face a medieval market where they will need a cast iron stomach in order to down a number of disgusting drinks.

See how they get on when I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here returns to ITV on Wednesday, 25 November at 9PM.

Other celebs taking part in the show include Paralympic athlete Hollie Arnold, ex Strictly professional AJ Pritchard, journalist and broadcaster Victoria Derbyshire, West End star Ruthie Henshall, radio DJ Jordan North, presenter Vernon Kay, author Giovanna Fletcher, athlete Sir Mo Farah, performer Russell Watson and soap star Beverley Callard.

Tonight saw Shane win all 12 stars on offer as he took part in The Cruel Jewels.

He had to crawl through display cabinets trying to find and collect the stars along the way.

Advertisements

On his search for stars, Shane faced maggots, mealworms, cockroaches, crickets, four Royal Pythons, rats, scorpions and 200 spiders.

For his efforts, dinner arrived with the campmates told they’d be having crayfish and chilli.

Giovanna said: “Tonight everyone was upbeat, everyone was uplifted and the mood in the kitchen was a happy one.”

Vernon added: “We had one of the best, if not the best, meals we’ve had in camp. So far everyone was over the moon.”

Mo joked: “Lots of happy customers, me and Giovanna are a good team together, we cook well, everyone’s happy – Gordan Ramsey had better watch out.”

Presented by Ant and Dec, I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here airs every night on ITV at 9PM.

Advertisements

As well as the main show, you can stream spin-off The Daily Drop via ITV Hub each morning from 7AM.

Picture: ITV