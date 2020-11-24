Why I'm A Celebrity's Beverley Callard is ruled out of latest trial

Beverley Callard was ruled out of the latest I'm A Celebrity trial.

The soap actress is one of 12 celebs currently in camp but could not take part in the latest challenge on medical grounds.

"But I'm not a wuss!" Beverley declared after Ant and Dec revealed the news in last night's show.

Before entering the castle the 63-year-old explained she had been at home recovering from major hip surgery.

The Corrie icon said she had "worked her socks off" to be able to take part, sharing: "I had one operation in March, then the great big one on the 20th of July."

Bev insisted that she would be able to take part in most trials.

"I would hate it if they said, 'Beverley can't take part because of medical reasons'," she said. "I can walk, I can go upstairs, I can do everything. I have not missed one physio session, I've done hydrotherapy, I've done the whole lot.

"Believe me I have worked my socks off to be here, so I am not gonna quit."

Bev also said that after spending long periods at home the prospect of being put together with a new group of celebrities excited her.

“After lockdown because I had a hip operation I was still at home,” she said. “But I am not good at being at home and I have not met any new people for months, so this chance will be really good.

“Sitting around the camp doesn’t bother me because it is a chance to chat!”

Other celebs taking part in the show include journalist Victoria Derbyshire, Radio 1's Jordan North, author Giovanna Fletcher, gold medal Olympian Sir Mo Farah, Paralympian Hollie Arnold, presenter Vernon Kay, EastEnders legend Shane Richie, EastEnders star Jessica Plummer, opera singer Russell Watson, dancer AJ Pritchard and West End icon Ruthie Henshall.

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here airs nightly on ITV.

All the regular tasks will return and the winner will be crowned King or Queen of the Castle instead of the jungle to reflect the new location.