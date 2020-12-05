I'm A Celebrity 2020's A Castle Story special is coming to ITV.

Friday saw the I'm A Celebrity 2020 winner crowned in the final live show of the series.

However there's still one more instalment of I'm A Celeb for the year.

As is tradition, a special one-off featuring the celebs after leaving the show will be on TV soon.

I'm A Celeb's 2020 special - titled A Castle Story - will air on Sunday, December 13 at 8PM.

For weeks, viewers watched as 12 celebrities were stripped of all comfort and dumped in a Welsh castle, where they survived with no contact from the outside world, completing trials and challenges to stave off hunger.

Presented by Ant & Dec, this one-off show combines the best bits from the series as well as interviews with the celebrities.

Celebs who took part in this year's show included musical theatre icon Ruthie Henshall, Radio 1 DJ Jordan North, EastEnders star Shane Richie, broadcaster Victoria Derbyshire, singer Russell Watson, EastEnders actress Jessica Plummer and Coronation Street star Beverley Callard.

They were joined by TV presenter Vernon Kay, Paralympic Gold Medallist Hollie Arnold, former Strictly pro AJ Pritchard, author & podcaster Giovanna Fletcher and gold medal Olympian Sir Mo Farah.

In the results it was Giovanna who won I'm A Celebrity, crowned the first ever Queen of the Castle.

I'm A Celebrity...A Castle Story airs at 8PM on ITV on Sunday 13 December.