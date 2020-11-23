I'm A Celebrity fans slam 'snakes' Shane Richie and Vernon Kay

I'm A Celebrity fans have hit out at Shane Richie and Vernon Kay after tonight's episode.

The pair took aim at some of their fellow campmates in this evening's show (23 November) following the latest trial which saw Jessica Plummer and AJ Pritchard return with 6 of the 12 possible stars.

Shane predicted Jessica would face the next trial, with Vernon replying: "AJ said she was petrified."

Shane said: "Jessica and Jordan, cut from the same cloth aren't they..."

Continued Vernon: "But it's like... why?"

Shane agreed: "I say this every year I watch it. Why'd you come and do it? You know what's going to happen."

"The more you show the more they're going to give it to you," added Vernon.

Reacting to the scenes on Twitter, one fan wrote: "Shane and Vernon for every trial now after that behaviour #ImACeleb"

Another said: "Shane’s complaining like he could do any better #ImACeleb"

"man shane is such a snake talking about them behind their backs like that" added a third.

And viewers couldn't hide their delight when it was Shane and not Jessica who was voted for the next trial.

"shane being voted in for the trial = karma #ImACeleb" one fan tweeted.

Added a second: "AHAHAHA SHANE SAYING IT WOULD BE JESS AND BEING VOTED IN, KARMA MY DUDE #ImACeleb"

A third cheered: "Shane getting karma for bitching about Jess and saying the trial will defo be her ahahah #ImACeleb"

Elsewhere tonight there were clashes in camp over chores with Shane and AJ bickering over the hot water and washing up.

Later in the episode, Giovanna said in the Telegraph after cooking dinner for the group: “There’s definitely some micromanagement going on and when you’re in that situation you have to see it as people trying to be helpful rather than just sticking their oar in.”

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! continues nightly on ITV.

New episodes of I’m A Celebrity…The Daily Drop hosted by Vick Hope will be on the ITV Hub from 6am daily.