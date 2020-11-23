Shane Richie has been voted to take part in the next I'm A Celebrity 2020 trial.

Ant and Dec entered camp tonight (Monday 23 November) to reveal the results of the latest viewer vote.

With the most votes from viewers, Shane will take part in 'Cruel Jewels'.

He will face a "terrible treasure hunt" where he will have to unscrew stars with their mouth while being covered in critters.

See how Shane gets on when I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here returns to ITV on Tuesday, 24 November at 9PM.

Other celebs currently taking part in the show include TV host Vernon Kay, EastEnders actress Jessica Plummer, Paralympic athlete Hollie Arnold, Coronation Street star Beverley Callard, West End icon Ruthie Henshall, opera singer Russell Watson, journalist Victoria Derbyshire, Radio 1's Jordan North, former Strictly pro AJ Pritchard, Olympic legend Sir Mo Farah and author Giovanna Fletcher.

Bev was ruled out of today's trial vote on medical grounds.

In tonight's show, AJ and Jessica joined Ant & Dec for the latest trial, Harm-oury.

The challenge was made up of a series rooms and tunnels where 12 stars were hidden inside but everything would be in pitch black.

The pair had to find the stars through touch alone and had 12 minutes to collect the stars. Heading through the tunnel they experienced different holes, passages and rooms all full of jungle critters.

The klaxon sounded and at the end of their time they’d got 6 stars out of a possible 12.

Jessica reacted “I feel really gutted and disappointed.”

AJ added “It was so frustrating.”

They both returned to camp to be served up a dinner of hare with the rest of the campers.

Hosted by Ant and Dec, I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here airs nightly on ITV at 9PM.

Alongside the main series, you can stream spin-off The Daily Drop via ITV Hub each morning from 7AM.