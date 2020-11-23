The favourite to be first out of I'm A Celebrity 2020 has been revealed.

As we enter the second week of the show, the start of the eliminations are near as the race to be crowned King or Queen of the castle heats up.

And it's Hollie Arnold MBE who is the clear 4/6 favourite with bookmakers Betfair to be voted off first this week, having been 8/1 at the start of the series.

She is followed by Jessica Plummer at 7/2 - who was previously 20/1 to go first - and newcomer Ruthie Henshall at 5/1.

At the other end, camp leader Jordan North is still 5/6 odds on favourite to be King of the Castle, followed by Shane Richie at 7/2, Vernon Kay at 7/1 and Giovanna Fletcher at 8/1.

Betfair spokesman Sam Rosbottom said: "After a week in the I’m a Celebrity castle, Hollie Arnold MBE is the odds-on 4/6 favourite to leave the show first.

"She has replaced early eviction favourite Victoria Derbyshire as most likely to be sent packing, but watch out for Jessica Plummer - the viewing public have seemingly not taken kindly to her slowness in last night's trial and she’s 7/2 second favourite for the first eviction.

"Meanwhile camp leader Jordan can seemingly do no wrong - as his confidence has grown, punters are backing the DJ to go all the way and he’s the odds-on favourite at 5/6 to be crowned the winner.”

Hosted by Ant and Dec, I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here airs every night on ITV.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the show in 2020 is taking place on Gwrych Castle in North Wales.

As well as the main series, you can watch spin-off The Daily Drop via ITV Hub each morning from 7AM.