I'm A Celebrity's Jordan North voted camp leader by viewers

Jordan North has been crowned the first camp leader by I'm A Celebrity viewers.

In tonight's episode, Victoria Derbyshire went into the living quarters and was shocked to discover a throne. She went back and told all the other celebrities.

Giovanna Fletcher read a scroll that announced to all the celebrities that the public had been voting for the first camp leader who would be in charge of all aspects of running the camp.

Only the leader could sit in the throne and the first leader as voted for by the public was... Jordan.

Talking in the Telegraph, Jordan said: “I’ve got to remember the public have voted for me, they either thought this will be a laugh, he can’t even tie his shoe laces or they thought lets see how he is in charge or maybe the Great British public has faith in me and think I can do it.”

Jordan chose Victoria as his deputy. Talking in the Telegraph he said: “Victoria is very decisive, got a good head on her shoulders and she’s intelligent, exactly what is needed as a deputy.”

Jordan and Victoria had to assign camp chores which they found easy and straight forward, they told their fellow celebrities of their new camp roles.

Chefs – Giovanna and Mo

Maintenance – AJ and Hollie

Cleaners – Russell and Jessica

Laundry – Beverley and Vernon

Washing – Ruthie and Shane

Elsewhere in tonight's show, the boys got to enjoy a banquet after winning Friday's live trial.

Vernon read a scroll that announced they’d be having a lamb roast with potatoes and vegetables, mint sauce, gravy and apple crumble with custard.

The ladies were in camp and annoyed with themselves because they had not won at the live trial. They wondered what the boys were eating as they tucked into rice and beans.

The boys were in food heaven as they tucked into the apple crumble and custard

Back in camp, Jessica and Bev saw a wild rat run under Jessica’s bed.

Ruthie said in the Telegraph “We do a Trial and we lose it, we get rice and beans and another Trial and then we get a rat....oh things couldn’t get any better could they.”

