AJ Pritchard and Jessica Plummer have been voted to take part in the next I'm A Celebrity 2020 trial.

Ant and Dec joined camp this evening (22 November) to reveal the results of the latest viewer vote.

With the most votes from the public, AJ and Jessica will take part in a new challenge called Harmoury.

They will face having to make their way around a dark room full of relics and crawling with critters as they attempt to find stars.

See how they get on when I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here returns on Monday night, 23 November at 9PM.

Other celebs taking part in the show include Olympic legend Sir Mo Farah, West End icon Ruthie Henshall, opera singer Russell Watson, author Giovanna Fletcher, actor Shane Richie, Coronation Street star Beverley Callard, journalist Victoria Derbyshire, Paralympic athlete Hollie Arnold, TV host Vernon Kay and Radio 1 DJ Jordan North.

In tonight's show the women took on the latest trial together after losing Friday's live trial.

Ant and Dec explained the trial was called Bar-Baric, later describing it as one of the most smelly and disgusting the show had ever done.

The women were chained up in one camber as guts and offal rained down on them, together with keys to free themselves.

One at a time the ladies had to unlock themselves from the chains before moving to a second chamber where they had to retrieve stars from a series of boxes guarded by camp critters.

These included tarantulas, earthworms, rats and snakes.

The group managed to retrieve 10 of the 12 possible stars within the time limit before returning to camp were they were treated with a meal of pigeon.

“Pigeon, are you having a laugh, I’m not impressed," reacted Giovanna.

I'm A Celebrity continues nightly on ITV.

Alongside the main series, you can watch spin-off The Daily Drop via ITV Hub each morning from 7AM.