Vernon Kay spoke about renewing his wedding vows with Tess Daly on I'm A Celebrity tonight.

In this evening's episode Giovanna Fletcher spoke with Vernon and Jessica Plumber about her wedding day to Tom

She then asked Vernon if he’d ever renewed his wedding vows, Vernon said “We have done, we did it in France, about five years ago.”

He continued: “I booked a weekend in our favourite hotel in the South of France and I spoke to her (Tess) stylist at the time and I said I needed four dresses.”

Giovanna asked “So Tess did not know anything?”

Vernon shared: “No, she didn’t know anything. I said I needed four dresses and I gave her a card and it said congratulations on your second wedding day and I said we’re going to renew our vows. She said ‘I’ve got nothing to wear’ and I said ‘you say that…pick one’.”

Talking in the Telegraph, Jessica said: “It’s incredible that Vernon arranged in secret the renewal of his vows it’s like a fairy tale.”

Vernon continued: “We went to reception and her Mum, my parents, the kids and my brother were waiting and she was like ‘oh my god’ – we had such a lovely day.”

Also in the Telegraph, Giovanna reacted: “Vernon’s story is absolutely romantic and wonderful and thoughtful. I mean, Tom, if you’re watching…….”

Elsewhere in tonight's episode, the celebrities were happy once Ruthie Henshall and Russell Watson arrived in camp as they were hoping to be entertained by them. They encouraged Russell to sing ‘Oh what a beautiful morning’.

Everyone started singing the song whilst Vernon & Beverley and Victoria & Jordan danced together.

Talking in the Telegraph, Victoria Derbyshire said: “It’s like an extra injection of joy.”

Talking about Russell entertaining them, Jordan North added: “Best thing is it was all for free, imagine that, bet you’d have to pay at least £30 or £40.”

I'm A Celebrity continues nightly on ITV.