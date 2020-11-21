Why I'm A Celebrity's Saturday shows are different this year

I'm A Celebrity is back for 2020 but Saturday's episodes will be a bit different this year.

There will be no live show or trial on Saturday evenings with a special episode featuring unseen footage from the past week airing instead.

The weekly ‘round up’ episodes airing Saturday nights will be fronted by Ant and Dec as usual, featuring the very best of the camp action from the most recent seven days.

I'm A Celebrity will then continue as usual at 9PM on Sunday. The latest episode will feature the next trial as well as who viewers named the first camp leader.

The Saturday show change follows the celebs being told to alter their sleeping habits to allow the show to film in the UK rather then Australia, where there is a 12 hour time difference.

Ahead of entering the Welsh castle, former Strictly dancer AJ Pritchard revealed that the celebs had been told to change their sleeping patterns so trials and meals could be filmed later at night.

He shared with the AJ vs Curtis podcast: "The trial won't take place until, like, 1am so we've been told to do that.

"It has helped because for me, the sleep is probably the hardest thing to change more than food or caffeine. So I've been going to bed at 2.30 and waking up at 11am."

Also new for 2020 is brand new spin-off show I’m A Celebrity…The Daily Drop.

Hosted by Vick Hope and available to stream daily on the ITV Hub, the show dissects all the camp activity and behind the scenes gossip.

I’m A Celebrity…The Daily Drop brings the latest gossip and exclusive content direct from Gwyrych Castle in North Wales. Joining presenter Vick Hope each episode are a stellar panel of ex-campmates and celebrity superfans who will delve, debate, and dissect all of the daily action from the camp.

I'm A Celebrity airs nightly on ITV.

The Daily Drop is available on ITV Hub from 6AM daily and on TV on ITV2 later in the day.

