I'm A Celebrity spoilers: Camp to be split for live trial tonight

Tonight’s I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! will feature a special live trial.

And for the campmates of 2020 it's a battle of the sexes as they take part in The Royal Tournament.

Designed to shock and scare the celebrities, this year's cast will be split into The Lords and The Ladies with 6 celebrities on each team.

In keeping with the show's setting in Gwrych Castle in Conwy North Wales, The Royal Tournament will take on a spooky and medieval theme.

ITV explain: "There will be four head-to-head games in which celebrities will compete to try and collect as many gold coins as they can.

"After each game, they must deposit them into their team's chest and their tally will go up. The number of coins available will increase in each round so it's a fight to the end.

"Games will include bobbing in offal, enduring the dreaded coffins full of bugs while unthreading coins, being stuck in stocks whilst finding coins and being confined to a chair whilst trying to release coins."

The winning team will get to enjoy a lavish banquet while the losers will not only go hungry, they will also face the next trial.

I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! airs tonight at 9PM on ITV.

The 12 celebs currently in camp include Paralympic athlete Hollie Arnold, singer Russell Watson, athlete Sir Mo Farah, former Strictly pro AJ Pritchard, Radio 1's Jordan North and author Giovanna Fletcher.

They're joined by broadcaster Victoria Derbyshire, soap star Jessica Plummer, West End star Ruthie Henshall, TV presenter Vernon Kay, Star of Stage & Screen Shane Richie and Coronation Street star Beverley Callard.

Also in tonight's show, Mo will take part in the next trial called Fort Locks after Ant and Dec joined camp last night to reveal he had received the most votes from viewers to take part.

The challenge will see Mo attempting to win meals for camp by placing hands into a series of vaults full of critters where he must unlock stars.

Picture: ITV