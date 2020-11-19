Mo Farah has been voted for the next I'm A Celebrity 2020 trial.

Mo will take part in the challenge called Fort Locks after Ant and Dec joined camp tonight to reveal he had received the most votes from viewers to take part.

Advertisements

The trial will see Mo attempting to win meals for camp by placing hands into a series of vaults full of critters where he must unlock stars.

You can see how well Mo gets on when I'm A Celebrity continues Friday night at 9PM on ITV.

Friday will also see a special live trial involving all of the celebrities.

Alongside Olympian Mo they are singer Russell Watson, Paralympic athlete Hollie Arnold, Radio 1 DJ Jordan North, soap star Jessica Plummer, actress Beverley Callard, author & podcaster Giovanna Fletcher, TV presenter Vernon Kay, journalist and broadcaster Victoria Derbyshire, ex Strictly professional AJ Pritchard, West End star Ruthie Henshall and EastEnders legend Shane Richie.

The camp have been well fed recently with Jordan tonight facing a trial called 'The Trapped Door'.

Advertisements

Jordan had to step through a trap door and position himself on a trolley, pulling himself through a narrow tunnel on the search for stars.

Being I'm A Celeb, Jordan wasn't alone in the tunnel with maggots, mealworms crickets and cockroaches poured on top of him.

Despite his fears, Jordan won all twelve stars and was "chuffed to bits" with the result.

The group later had a delivery of squirrel to camp for their dinner for the evening.

Hosted by Ant and Dec, I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here continues each night on ITV.

As a result of the pandemic, this year's show is filming at Gwrych Castle in North Wales.

Alongside the main series, you can catch spin-off The Daily Drop via ITV Hub each morning from 6AM.