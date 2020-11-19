Here are the luxury items that this year's I'm A Celebrity stars decided to take into camp.

Each year, the celebs are able to bring in one special item to make their time on the show a bit more comfortable.

In this evening's show those items arrived after Russell Watson and Ruthie Henshall took part in a series of secret missions in order to win them.

The celebrities were particularly over the moon when their luxury items arrived.

Mo Farah had a picture drawn by his children, Vernon Kay had a blanket from his sofa at home which he uses when his family watches TV together, Jordan North had a Burnley scarf and AJ Pritchard had curl cream for his hair.

Victoria Derbyshire got emotional and teary when she got her luxury item, a photo of her family.

Hollie Arnold MBE had her dressing gown which was 10 years old, Beverley Callard had a hairbrush, Shane Richie had his daughter’s shower gel.

Jessica Plummer also got emotional and teary as she had a mug with a photo of her daughter on.

Ruthie was happy to get some mascara, Russell had a pillow that had travelled the world with him and Giovanna Fletcher revealed she’d picked S Club 7’s Reach for the Stars so the camp could have a boogie (she gets 3 plays of the song).

The song was played for the first time and everyone got up to dance together.

Talking in the Telegraph, Victoria said “It was so uplifting, a touching few minutes that I’ll never ever forget.”

To find out more tune into I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! on ITV.

New episodes of I’m A Celebrity…The Daily Drop hosted by Vick Hope will be on the ITV Hub from 6am daily.

